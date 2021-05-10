Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

MLN opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.