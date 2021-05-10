Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,999 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

PXF opened at $49.14 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

