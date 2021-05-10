Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $147.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.19.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

