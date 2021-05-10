Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,639.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

