Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

