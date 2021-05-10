Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,955 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $80.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

