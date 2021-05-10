Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,361 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Corning were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

