Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders have sold a total of 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

