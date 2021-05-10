Costco Wholesale (COST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $405.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $414.00.

5/3/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $435.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.48. 1,885,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,197. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.45 and its 200-day moving average is $361.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.