Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 7%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.62. 90,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,010,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $21,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

