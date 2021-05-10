Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

