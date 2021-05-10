Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 1,995 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $109.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

