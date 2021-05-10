Creative Planning Has $251,000 Holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,162,000.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

