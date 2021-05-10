Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $820.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

