Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading Up 6.5%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.95 and last traded at $128.95. Approximately 6,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.