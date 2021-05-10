Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 228 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

LON IAG opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

