Credit Suisse Group Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $51.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.72.

SPR opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

