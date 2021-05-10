Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€56.09” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.72 ($65.55).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €47.49 and a 200-day moving average of €42.73. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.