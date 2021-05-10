Creditcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.94 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.87 billion and approximately $4.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.05 or 1.00343248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00234247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.