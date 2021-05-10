Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $95.68 on Monday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

