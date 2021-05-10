Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

