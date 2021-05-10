Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,033 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,918.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

