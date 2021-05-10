Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $280,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

