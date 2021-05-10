Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $428,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $78.47 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.

