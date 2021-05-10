Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,040 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.