Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $98.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

