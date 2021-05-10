Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

