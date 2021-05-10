Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

