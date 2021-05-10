Cryptobuyer (XPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,300.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $664,993.64 and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00082864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00781625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.72 or 0.08909654 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.