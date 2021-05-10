Cummins’ (CMI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $266.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.35. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

