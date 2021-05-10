Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cummins by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $266.39 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.