Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $270.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average is $242.35. Cummins has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

