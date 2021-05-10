CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.76

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.76 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 29328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.