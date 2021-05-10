CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $319.70 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

