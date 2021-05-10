CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 314.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $195.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.