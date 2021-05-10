CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.