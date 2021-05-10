CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC increased its position in WestRock by 36.3% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 307,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 81,753 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 737.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

