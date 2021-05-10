CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

TSCO opened at $195.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.