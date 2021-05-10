CWM Advisors LLC Invests $932,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $93.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

