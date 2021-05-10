Cwm LLC Acquires 4,672 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.