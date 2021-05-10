Cwm LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $334.50 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.11 and a 200-day moving average of $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

