Cwm LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Trex by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $108.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

