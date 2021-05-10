Cwm LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.12.

NYSE:MLM opened at $378.28 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $378.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.