Cwm LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

