Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in HP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in HP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $2,697,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

