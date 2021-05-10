Cwm LLC Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 393,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,468 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,574,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.