DA Davidson Comments on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.99 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

