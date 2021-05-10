DA Davidson Weighs in on Datadog, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Datadog in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,265 shares of company stock valued at $122,866,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

