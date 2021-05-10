DAOBet (BET) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $923,101.76 and approximately $364.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,201.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.53 or 0.02379520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00569988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00067620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003479 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

