Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 78.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

